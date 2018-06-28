B.C. municipal election 2018: Quesnel
Candidates
To be announced.
Boundary
At the confluence of the Fraser and the Quesnel Rivers in the Cariboo is where you’ll find the City of Quesnel. It’s about 120 kilometres south of Prince George, and about the same distance north of Williams Lake.
Population (2016)
9,879
History
The history of Quesnel has been traced back to summer fishing camps that were set up by the Chentsit’hala Carrier First Nation before Simon Fraser and fur traders explored the region.
Explorer Alexander Mackenzie arrived at a Chentsit’hala Carrier camp in 1793. He would subsequently abandon the route he was exploring along the Fraser River and take the Nuxalk-Carrier Grease Trail.
Simon Fraser, meanwhile, camped at the spot where Quesnel is located today.
Many Chinese immigrants would settle in Quesnel as they chased after riches amid the Gold Rush of the 1860s.
Some expected Quesnel might become B.C.’s capital given how close it was to Barkerville as well as spots where prospectors searched for gold.
Today, Quesnel industries include logging, a paper mill and agriculture.
Median total income of couple economic families with children (2015)/B.C. median
$111,168/$111,736
Crime Severity Index (CSI) — 2016
RCMP — municipal/B.C.
204.60 (18.35)/93.63 (-0.71)
RCMP — rural
66.37 (+5.45)/93.63 (-0.71)
Violent Crime Severity Index (CSI) — 2016
RCMP — municipal
214.14 (+9.45)/74.86 (-9.81)
RCMP — rural
59.91 (=12.57)/74.86 (-9.81)
Political representation
Federal
Todd Doherty (Conservative)
Provincial
Coralee Oakes (BC Liberal)
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.