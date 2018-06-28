B.C. municipal election 2018: Quesnel

Candidates

To be announced.

Boundary

At the confluence of the Fraser and the Quesnel Rivers in the Cariboo is where you’ll find the City of Quesnel. It’s about 120 kilometres south of Prince George, and about the same distance north of Williams Lake.

Population (2016)

9,879

History

The history of Quesnel has been traced back to summer fishing camps that were set up by the Chentsit’hala Carrier First Nation before Simon Fraser and fur traders explored the region.

Explorer Alexander Mackenzie arrived at a Chentsit’hala Carrier camp in 1793. He would subsequently abandon the route he was exploring along the Fraser River and take the Nuxalk-Carrier Grease Trail.

Simon Fraser, meanwhile, camped at the spot where Quesnel is located today.

Many Chinese immigrants would settle in Quesnel as they chased after riches amid the Gold Rush of the 1860s.

Some expected Quesnel might become B.C.’s capital given how close it was to Barkerville as well as spots where prospectors searched for gold.

Today, Quesnel industries include logging, a paper mill and agriculture.

Median total income of couple economic families with children (2015)/B.C. median

$111,168/$111,736

Crime Severity Index (CSI) — 2016

RCMP — municipal/B.C.

204.60 (18.35)/93.63 (-0.71)

RCMP — rural

66.37 (+5.45)/93.63 (-0.71)

Violent Crime Severity Index (CSI) — 2016

RCMP — municipal

214.14 (+9.45)/74.86 (-9.81)

RCMP — rural

59.91 (=12.57)/74.86 (-9.81)

Political representation

Federal

Todd Doherty (Conservative)

Provincial

Coralee Oakes (BC Liberal)