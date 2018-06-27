B.C. municipal election 2018: Metchosin

Candidates

Boundary

Metchosin is located at the southern tip of Vancouver Island, between Sooke and Colwood and about 23 kilometres from Victoria.

Population (2016)

4,708

History

First Nations were in the lands that would later make up Metchosin for thousands of years before Europeans arrived.

That contact would come in 1790, with the arrival of Spanish-Peruvian explorer Manuel Quimper. More explorers would spot the area before James Douglas saw the Methosin area as a potential location for a Hudson’s Bay Company post.

Farms would be established in the Metchosin area, raising cattle and sheep.

But it would later become known as the location for two quarantine stations, where immigrants were taken to scan for disease.

Bentinck Island was also used as a leper colony.

Metchosin incorporated as a district in 1984 in an effort to maintain its rural character.

Today, it’s an area where wildlife are known to roam, where you won’t find any sidewalks and just a few streetlights.

Median total income of couple economic families with children (2015)/B.C. median

$128,256/$111,736

Political representation

Federal

Randall Garrison (NDP)

Provincial

Mitzi Dean (BC NDP)