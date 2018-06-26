B.C. municipal election 2018: Kimberley

Candidates

Boundary

Nestled between the Rocky and Purcell Mountains is Kimberley. It’s located about 30 kilometres from Cranbrook.

Population (2016)

7,425

History

Originally known as Mark Creek Crossing, Kimberley came into being in 1892, when prospectors searched the nearby mountains for galena, a lead zinc ore.

They staked a claim at North Star, which in later days would come to be known as the location for Kimberley Alpine Resort.

Further prospectors arrived and found a rich deposit of minerals. The “Sullivan Mine” would soon be founded, and become the world’s biggest zinc and lead mine.

Its minerals exhausted, Kimberley would go on to be re-branded as a tourist destination. The town would be designed around an alpine theme and take on the moniker of the “Bavarian City of the Rockies.”

Median total income of couple economic families with children (2015)/B.C. median

$109,696/$111,736

Crime Severity Index (CSI) — 2016

RCMP – municipal/B.C.

27.88 (-52.25)/93.63 (-0.17)

RCMP – rural

30.23 (-52.62)/93.63 (-0.17)

Violent Crime Severity Index (CSI) — 2016

RCMP – municipal

15.61 (-64.66)/74.86 (-9.81)

RCMP – rural

27.52 (-66.38)/74.86 (-9.81)

Political representation

Federal

Wayne Stetski (NDP)

Provincial

Doug Clovechok (BC Liberal)