B.C. municipal election 2018: Fort St. James

Boundary

At the southern end of Stuart Lake in central B.C., Fort St. James is located about 50 kilometres north of Vanderhoof and just over 160 kilometres northwest of Prince Geroge along Highways 16 and 27.

Population (2016)

1,598

History

Fort St. James was founded by Simon Fraser as a post for the North West Company in 1806.

It lies within the territory of the Dakelh people.

The Hudson’s Bay Company turned Fort St. James into a centre for administration after 1821, and it remained so until 1857.

The trading post lasted until 1952, beyond the fur trade, which declined in the late 19th century.

Fort St. James didn’t see much growth until the B.C. railway was extended there in the 1960s; it helped to stir industrial growth in forestry and mining.

Some buildings in Fort St. James have been preserved as a national historic site.

Median total income of couple economic families with children (2015)/B.C. median

$116,224/$111,736

Political representation

Federal

Nathan Cullen (NDP)

Provincial

John Rustad (BC Liberal)