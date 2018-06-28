B.C. municipal election 2018: Port Alice

Candidates

To be announced.

Boundary

The Village of Port Alice is located on northern Vancouver Island. It’s situated on Neroutsos Inlet, and it’s about 50 kilometres from Port Hardy.

Population (2016)

664

History

Port Alice is the only incorporated municipality on Quatsino Sound.

First inhabited by the Hoyalas and the Koskimo people of the Quatsino First Nation, it was a place where people lived as long as 8,000 years ago.

Port Alice became known as a mill town after it was settled, with the establishment of a pulp and paper mill in 1918.

It has long served as the community’s biggest employer, though it has closed operations numerous times over the years — including in 2015, forcing people to look elsewhere for work.

Today, it is looking for new economic opportunities amid a falling population, which has been tied closely to the mill.

Median total income of couple economic families with children (2015)/B.C. median

$98,048/$111,736

Political representation

Federal

Rachel Blaney (NDP)

Provincial

Claire Trevena (BC NDP)