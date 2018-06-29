B.C. municipal election 2018: Sayward

Candidates

To be announced.

Boundary

Sayward is located on the east coast of Vancouver Island, at the mouth of the Salmon River and right on the Johnstone Strait across from Hardwicke Island. Campbell River is about a 75-kilometre drive away.

Population (2016)

311

History

Sayward began life as Port Kusum in the 1890s. The community was renamed after merchant and carpenter William Parsons Sayward in 1911.

A First Nation community was located on the Salmon River.

The man for whom the village is named had moved to Victoria from California in 1858 and found success in the lumber industry.

He never visited Sayward itself, but the government wanted to honour him.

Median total income of couple economic families with children (2015)/B.C. median

$95,488/$111,736

Political representation

Federal

Rachel Blaney (NDP)

Provincial

Claire Trevena (BC NDP)