BC Municipal Election 2018

More
Politics
June 25, 2018 1:00 am

B.C. municipal election 2018: Fraser Lake

By and Global News

Fraser Lake.

Village of Fraser Lake
A A

Candidates

To be announced.

Boundary

You’ll find Fraser Lake in B.C.’s Bulkley-Nechako region, about 160 kilometres from Prince George along Highway 16, and at the southern end of the water body that gives it its name.

Population (2016)

988

History


Story continues below

Fraser Lake is one of three settlements that have been established along a 32-kilometre stretch of Highway 16; the others are Fort Fraser and Endako.

Fraser Lake is the biggest of them.

Fort Fraser looked to be on its way to becoming a city amid construction of the Grand Trunk Pacific Railroad, but that never materialized.

Fraser Lake was incorporated as a village in 1966.

Median total income of couple economic families with children (2015)/B.C. median

$119,552/$111,736

Political representation

Federal

Nathan Cullen (NDP)

Provincial

John Rustad (BC Liberal)

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
bc municipal election 2018
Fraser Lake
fraser lake civic election
fraser lake civic election 2018
fraser lake civic election candidates
fraser lake civic election candidates 2018
fraser lake council
fraser lake election
fraser lake election 2018
fraser lake election candidates
fraser lake election candidates 2018
fraser lake mayor
fraser lake municipal election
fraser lake municipal election 2018
fraser lake municipal election candidates
fraser lake municipal election candidates 2018

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News