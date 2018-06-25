B.C. municipal election 2018: Fruitvale
Candidates
Boundary
Fruitvale is located in B.C.’s West Kootenay region, about 15 kilometres from Trail and a short distance from the Canada-U.S. border.
Population (2016)
1,920
History
The village of Fruitvale was long ago known as Beaver Siding, and as a stop on the Great Northern Railway.
Fruitvale Ltd., a land company, bought up property near the stop and changed its name in 1906.
Fruitvale’s economy is driven not by farming, but by refining, smelting, forestry and fertilizer production.
The village, which was incorporated in 1952, is also known as a bedroom community for Trail.
Median total income of couple economic families with children (2015)/B.C. median
$124,672/$111,736
Political representation
Federal
Richard Cannings (NDP)
Provincial
Katrine Conroy (BC NDP)
