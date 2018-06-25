BC Municipal Election 2018

More
Politics
June 25, 2018 1:00 am
Updated: June 25, 2018 1:01 am

B.C. municipal election 2018: Fruitvale

By and Global News

Fruitvale, B.C.

Marja Taussi
A A

Candidates

To be announced.

Boundary

Fruitvale is located in B.C.’s West Kootenay region, about 15 kilometres from Trail and a short distance from the Canada-U.S. border.

Population (2016)

1,920

History

The village of Fruitvale was long ago known as Beaver Siding, and as a stop on the Great Northern Railway.

Fruitvale Ltd., a land company, bought up property near the stop and changed its name in 1906.

Fruitvale’s economy is driven not by farming, but by refining, smelting, forestry and fertilizer production.

The village, which was incorporated in 1952, is also known as a bedroom community for Trail.

Median total income of couple economic families with children (2015)/B.C. median

$124,672/$111,736

Political representation

Federal

Richard Cannings (NDP)

Provincial

Katrine Conroy (BC NDP)

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
bc municipal election 2018
Fruitvale
fruitvale civic election
fruitvale civic election 2018
fruitvale civic election candidates
fruitvale civic election candidates 2018
fruitvale council
fruitvale election
fruitvale election 2018
fruitvale mayor
fruitvale municipal election
fruitvale municipal election 2018
fruitvale municipal election candidates
fruitvale municipal election candidates 2018

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News