B.C. municipal election 2018: Fruitvale

Candidates

To be announced.

Boundary

Fruitvale is located in B.C.’s West Kootenay region, about 15 kilometres from Trail and a short distance from the Canada-U.S. border.

Population (2016)

1,920

History

The village of Fruitvale was long ago known as Beaver Siding, and as a stop on the Great Northern Railway.

Fruitvale Ltd., a land company, bought up property near the stop and changed its name in 1906.

Fruitvale’s economy is driven not by farming, but by refining, smelting, forestry and fertilizer production.

The village, which was incorporated in 1952, is also known as a bedroom community for Trail.

Median total income of couple economic families with children (2015)/B.C. median

$124,672/$111,736

Political representation

Federal

Richard Cannings (NDP)

Provincial

Katrine Conroy (BC NDP)