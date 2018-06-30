B.C. municipal election 2018: Williams Lake

Candidates

To be announced.

Boundary

Williams Lake is a city in B.C.’s central interior, about 240 kilometres south of Prince George on Highway 97.

Population (2016)

10,508

History

The first people in the Williams Lake-area were the Secwempec — or northern Shuswap — First Nations people. The Carrier First Nations people also have traditional territory to the north and west of the community, and the Tsilhqot’in people along the west side of the nearby Fraser River.

Williams Lake began as a European settlement in 1860 during the Cariboo Gold Rush, with the arrival of Gold Commissioner Philip Henry Nind and Const. William Pinchbeck to form a local government. The site was chosen due to its place on two intersecting pack trails to the gold fields.

The community was named after Secwepmec Chief William.

However, Williams Lake was bypassed during the construction of the Cariboo Road, which passed through 105 Mile House instead.

It wasn’t until the construction of the Pacific Great Eastern Railway (later BC Rail and now CN Rail) in 1919 that the city would see significant development. That same year, the popular Williams Lake Stampede was established.

A decade later, in 1929, the town was formally incorporated.

The area’s economy originally focused on agriculture and ranching, however in the 20th century, the forestry industry grew to take precedence.

In 2017, the entire city was placed under an evacuation order due to nearby wildfires — forcing more than 10,000 people to leave their homes for nearly two weeks.

Median total income of couple economic families with children (2015)/B.C. median

$105,216/$111,736

Crime Severity Index (CSI) — 2016

RCMP — municipal/B.C.

212.62 (+1.17/93.63 (-0.71)

RCMP — rural/B.C.

28.29(-23.48)/93.63 (-0.71)

Violent Crime Severity Index (VCSI) — 2016

RCMP — municipal/B.C.

247.08 (+24.24/74.86 (-9.81)

RCMP — rural/B.C.

34.85 (-51.96)/74.86 (-9.81)

Political representation

Federal

Todd Doherty (Conservative)

Provincial

Donna Barnett (BC Liberal)