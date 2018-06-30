B.C. municipal election 2018: View Royal

Candidates

Boundary

View Royal is a Vancouver Island community on the Esquimalt Peninsula in Greater Victoria. It is located about five kilometres west of the City of Victoria, and borders Portage Inlet to the east, Esquimalt Harbour to the south, Langford and Colwood to the west and Saanich to the north.

Population (2016)

10,408

History

View Royal is in the traditional territory of the Esquimalt First Nation. Western settlement began in 1848 when the Hudson’s Bay company built a sawmill at the head of Esquimalt Harbour, and signed a treaty with the Esquimalt people two years later.

It was the site of the Craigflower Farm, one of four early farm settlements on the island, and grew as Scottish families that came to work the farm bought their own parcels of land.

Early industry included forestry, a lime kiln, brickworks and a railway yard.

The community has grown steadily along with Greater Victoria, and agricultural and industrial land has primarily been overtaken by residential properties.

It now serves primarily as a bedroom community for Victoria and Esquimalt.

View Royal was formally incorporated as a town in 1988 with a population of fewer than 5,000 — a number that has more than doubled in the past three decades.

Median total income of couple economic families with children (2015)/B.C. median

$123,382/$111,736

Crime Severity Index (CSI) — 2016/B.C.

45.40 (0)/93.63 (-0.71)

Violent Crime Severity Index (VSCI) — 2016

19.67 (-16.16)/74.86 (-9.81)

Political representation

Federal

Randall Garrison (NDP)

Provincial

Mitzi Dean (NDP)