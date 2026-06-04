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Politics

Mining industry takes issue with B.C. government extending pause on new mineral claims

By Aaron McArthur & Amy Judd Global News
Posted June 4, 2026 7:17 pm
1 min read
Teck Resources' Highland Valley Copper Mine is seen near Logan Lake, B.C., on Thursday, Sept. 11, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. View image in full screen
Teck Resources' Highland Valley Copper Mine is seen near Logan Lake, B.C., on Thursday, Sept. 11, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. DD
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B.C.’s mining industry is taking issue with the provincial government over an unexpected announcement on mineral exploration.

A restriction on new mineral claims that was supposed to end this week has been extended into next year.

The government says it needs more time to complete land-use planning and determine where future mining and conservation can occur.

The exploration industry says companies want clearer timelines.

“Explorers are tired of waking up and wondering if government is going to shut them down or restrict their access in more areas around the province,” Todd Stone, president and CEO of the Association for Mineral Exploration BC, told Global News.

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The Business Council of B.C. says the move only adds to concerns about permitting delays and investor uncertainty.

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“If companies are unsure whether they can access land, whether they can advance work, whether they can rely on stable and predictable rules, then that investment becomes much much harder to attract,” Jairo Yunis, director of policy at the Business Council of British Columbia, said.

Click to play video: 'Processing times for B.C. mineral claims still slow, industry says'
Processing times for B.C. mineral claims still slow, industry says

The province says existing claims and exploration projects are unaffected.

In a statement to Global News, it says the planning process will provide long-term certainty for First Nations, communities and industry.

“You’re going to have a tougher time convincing investors to come to British Columbia if you keep shutting off access to territory for mineral exploration, which is how you find the minerals for future mines,” Stone said.

The pause on new claims has now been extended until Jan. 31, 2027.

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