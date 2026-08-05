SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Quebec psychiatrists call for a dedicated mental health minister

By Charlotte Glorieux The Canadian Press
Posted August 5, 2026 3:23 pm
1 min read
Quebec psychiatry View image in full screen
Quebec psychiatrists are calling on the province's next government to appoint a dedicated mental health minister. A nurse is silhouetted behind a glass panel as she tends to a patient in the Intensive Care Unit at an Ontario hospital, Tuesday, January 25, 2022. Chris Young/The Canadian Press
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Quebec psychiatrists are calling on the province’s next government to appoint a dedicated minister of mental health.

The president of the province’s psychiatrists’ association says a minister of mental health would coordinate action across different levels of government and help ensure the issue remains a priority beyond a single election cycle.

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.

Get breaking National news

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

During a press conference at Montreal homeless resource Mission Old Brewery, Claire Gamache proposed six measures that she said are needed to help prevent homelessness and suicide.

In addition to the dedicated cabinet position, she is calling for expanding alternatives to hospitalization, better support for health-care workers and improved access to mental health care through telemedicine.

Gamache says mental health needs continue to grow across the province, with more people seeking help and struggling to access care.

Story continues below advertisement

She notes hospitalizations for suicidal ideation among girls between 10 and 14 years old have tripled between 2010 and 2023.

Gamache wants to see mental health become a priority issue for candidates running in the October provincial election.

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices