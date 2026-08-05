Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Ford calls three Ontario byelections for early September

By Allison Jones The Canadian Press
Posted August 5, 2026 11:33 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Focus Ontario: Rising Early and Returning Late'
Focus Ontario: Rising Early and Returning Late
WATCH: Focus Ontario: Rising Early and Returning Late – Jun 6, 2026
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Ontario voters in three ridings are set to head to the polls Sept. 3, as Premier Doug Ford called byelections today.

Scarborough Southwest has been vacant since February when Doly Begum, who held the riding provincially for the NDP, resigned to successfully run for the federal Liberals there.

In the months after her resignation, the riding became somewhat of a flashpoint after former MP Nate Erskine-Smith failed to win the Ontario Liberal nomination and made accusations of impropriety in the race, which the party said were unsubstantiated.

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.

Get daily National news

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

A byelection will also be held in York-Simcoe, which was vacated in June with the resignation of Caroline Mulroney, who served in cabinet as president of the Treasury Board.

The resignation of another cabinet minister, Minister of Sport Neil Lumsden, has triggered a byelection in Hamilton East-Stoney Creek as well.

Story continues below advertisement

Ford will also have to fill the cabinet posts of Mulroney and Lumsden, as well as Stan Cho, who resigned last month as minister of tourism, culture and gaming amid an expense scandal, though he remains in the Progressive Conservative caucus.

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices