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1 comment

  1. Les
    August 4, 2026 at 12:31 pm

    I’ll believe it when I see shovels in the ground, but doubtful.

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Economy

Ottawa moves to list Alberta-backed West Coast pipeline as national interest project

By David Baxter The Canadian Press
Posted August 4, 2026 12:12 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Alberta moves toward pipeline dreams becoming reality'
Alberta moves toward pipeline dreams becoming reality
WATCH from July 3: Alberta has taken a major step towards making its pipeline dreams come true as Premier Danielle Smith unveiled her government's pitch to build a pipeline to the West Coast through southern B.C. The proposal submitted to the federal government's Major Projects Office would follow the same route as the Trans Mountain pipeline and like TMX, it would be built with a lot of taxpayer dollars. Heather Yourex-West reports – Jul 3, 2026
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The federal government is advancing the process to designate a proposed oil pipeline to the West Coast as a “national interest” project.

Designating a project as being in national interest under the Building Canada Act allows the government to fast-track approvals and skirt some environmental laws.

A notice published in the Canada Gazette on Aug. 1 sets a Sept. 18 deadline to submit comments on the national interest designation.

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The government’s notice says Intergovernmental Affairs Minister Dominic LeBlanc will work with the Alberta and B.C. governments while consultations with Indigenous communities are underway.

The proposed pipeline is a central component of an energy agreement between the federal and Alberta governments.

The roughly 1,250-kilometre pipeline would carry upwards of one million barrels of crude oil from Bruderheim, Alta. to a port near Delta, B.C. for shipment to international markets.

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