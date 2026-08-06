Saskatoon committee opts to defer bench debate until September 2027

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A proposal to remove some park benches in downtown Saskatoon is sparking a lot of debate. Some business owners suggest removing them would address social disorder. But some critics argue the move would only move those problems elsewhere.

“It’s a short-term solution to a big, massive, long-term problem,” said Sara Wheelwright, chair of Downtown Saskatoon.

Pitched as pilot, the Downtown Business improvement district wanted 25 benches — about six per cent of the total number of all downtown benches — removed temporarily.

Wheelright says the benches would be removed from areas described as chronic hot spots for issues related to social disorder.

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“There are people in restaurants that can tell you, on an evening, on the benches outside, there’s fights happening, there are things getting thrown at windows. And it’s really around those key locations,” Wheelwright said.

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The idea would test whether removing the benches at those locations would have any impact on public safety concerns as data is collected in those areas over the course of one year. From that, solutions could flow.

Some of the feedback from the city committee had to do with concerns over displacement, relocating the issues from one part of the city to another.

Wheelwright suggests those other places could be spaces that offer support to those in need.

“That different place might be a place set up for people to be safe, and cared for,” said Wheelwright.

Supporters of the plan said they had hoped removing the benches would reduce public disorder and vandalism rather than addressing broader social issues downtown. Either way, the move will have to wait.

Ultimately, the idea is being deferred for one year. The standing policy committee on planning development and community services opted to wait until September 2027 and consult with police and businesses before any such move is made.