June 29, 2018 4:00 am

B.C. municipal election 2018: Sooke

By and Global News

The fishing boat Endeavor makes its way in towards the harbour in Sooke, British Columbia, Canada on Vancouver Island, lit up by the setting sun.

Don Denton/CP
Candidates

To be announced.

Boundary

The District of Sooke is located at the southern end of Vancouver Island, about 40 kilometres from Victoria.

Population (2016)

13,001

History

The T’Sou-ke First Nation were first to the area that now encompasses Sooke, at a time when you could find stickleback, salmon and clams in abundance in the Sooke River.

European settlement would begin with the establishment of the Hudson’s Bay Company trading fort at Camosun in 1843, and the purchase of a Sooke harbour would be the first by an independent immigrant on Vancouver Island six years later.

That immigrant would leave the property he owned to the family of John and Anne Muir, who would operate a steam sawmill, set up a farm and construct a number of water vessels.

Story continues below

Commercial fish traps would become a feature of Sooke’s economy in the early 20th century — these tools trapped salmon, and they dominated until fishing boats pushed them aside.

Sitka spruce, hemlock and Douglas fir trees would subsequently help to build a logging industry in the area.

Median total income of couple economic families with children (2015)/B.C. median

$107,520/$111,736

Crime Severity Index (CSI) — 2016/B.C.

63.77 (-4.66)/93.63 (-0.71)

Violent Crime Severity Index (CSI) — 2016

56.64 (+54.84)/74.86 (-9.81)

Political representation

Federal

Randall Garrison (NDP)

Provincial

John Horgan (BC NDP)

