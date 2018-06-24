B.C. municipal election 2018: Clearwater
Candidates
To be announced.
Boundary
The North Thompson River valley is home to Clearwater, which is located along Highway 5, close to Wells Gray Provincial Park and about 124 kilometres north of Kamloops.
Population (2016)
2,324
History
Clearwater is among B.C.’s youngest municipalities, having only been established in 2007.
But long before that, the Simpcw First Nation of the Secwepemc called it home for 10,000 years.
European fur-trappers and prospectors showed up in the area in the 1800s, travelling from Kamloops.
They named a tributary of crystal clear water the “Fourche de l’Eau Claire.” Later, it became known as the Clearwater River.
Even more settlers arrived with the Cariboo gold rush.
Median total income of couple economic families with children (2015)/B.C. median
$106,880/$111,736
Political representation
Federal
Cathy McLeod (Conservative)
Provincial
Peter Milobar (BC Liberals)
Comments
