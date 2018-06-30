BC Municipal Election 2018

June 30, 2018 4:00 am

B.C. municipal election 2018: Warfield

Digital Reporter

Warfield homes built by Cominco in 1938 in a unique architectural style are now referred to as "Mickey Mouse Town."

Village of Warfield
Candidates

To be announced.

Boundary

The Village of Warfield is a small community in the West Kootenay region of southeastern B.C. It sits just west of Trail and east of Rossland on Highway 22.

Population (2016)

1680.

History

European settlement of Warfield began in the late 1890s when George Legge Merry and George Malcolm Annable bought properties in the area, and John and Sarah Hintz started the Hintz Dairy.

The community got its first post office in 1910. Industrialization began when Cominco Mining and Smelting Company (CM&S) — now Teck Resources — bought the Hintz Farm in 1919.

The community expanded in 1935 when CM&S developed the “Beaver Bend” neighbourhood, and again in 1938 when the company developed 316 lots in Upper Warfield, including 150 low cost homes for workers. Many of the homes still stand, and because of their unique style the area is known as “Mickey Mouse Town.”

The village was formally incorporated in 1952.

Many of the village’s residents now work in nearby Trail and Rossland, and Teck continues to maintain a major industrial site within the community.

Median total income of couple economic families with children (2015)/B.C. median

$129,195/$111,736

Political representation

Federal

Richard Cannings (NDP).

Provincial

Katrine Conroy (NDP).

