B.C. municipal election 2018: West Vancouver

Candidates

To be announced.

Boundary

Overlooking Vancouver from the North Shore, the District Municipality of West Vancouver lies between Hollyburn, Strachan and Black mountains to the north and the Burrard Inlet to the south. It is separated from North Vancouver by the Capilano River in the east, and stretches westward to Howe Sound, including Horseshoe Bay within its boundaries.

Population (2016)

42,473.

History

Until incorporation in 1912, West Vancouver was the West Capilano region of the District of North Vancouver.

The community grew slowly until 1931, when a business group controlled by the Guinness brewing family bought more than 4,000 acres for the development of what would become the British Properties.

That investment also helped spur the development of the Lions Gate Bridge, also funded by Guinness money, which was completed in 1938, linking the North Shore communities with the City of Vancouver and opening the door for a residential boom.

In 1962, BC Ferries opened the Horseshoe Bay Ferry terminal, and two years later the Upper Levels Highway was completed, defining some of the city’s key transportation corridors.

The region is now known as a wealthy bedroom community for Vancouver, with some of the highest real estate prices in Canada, and one of the highest per capita incomes in the country.

Tourism has become an important part of West Vancouver’s economy, with skiing, maritime and outdoor recreation all drawing visitors to the area.

Median total income of couple economic families with children (2015)/B.C. median

$148,160/$111,736

Crime Severity Index (CSI) — 2016

West Vancouver police – municipal/B.C.

52.76 (+1.56)/93.63 (-0.71)

Violent Crime Severity Index (CSI) — 2016

West Vancouver police – municipal/B.C.

21.90 (-54.76)/74.86 (-9.81)

Political representation

Federal

Pamela Goldsmith-Jones (Liberal)

Provincial

Jordan Sturdy (BC Liberal)