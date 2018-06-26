BC Municipal Election 2018

B.C. municipal election 2018: Keremeos

Keremeos, B.C.

Elsie Friesen
Candidates

To be announced.

Boundary

Keremeos is located in the Similkameen Valley, about 50 kilometres from Penticton and 30 kilometres from the Canada-U.S. border.

Population (2016)

1,502

History

Keremeos was the site of an Indigenous village when Alexander Ross, a fur trader, visited the place in 1813.

The site would later host a Hudson’s Bay Company post that was previously located at Cawston. That post would shut down in 1872.

A cattleranch and gristmill would be established by Barrington Price in 1877.

The Keremeos Land Co. would subsequently be founded in 1906, before the Great Northern Railway would arrive a year later.

Agriculture is the primary industry in Keremeos, though mining also contributes to economic activity.

Median total income of couple economic families with children (2015)/B.C. median

$94,976/$111,736

Political representation

Federal

Dan Albas (Conservative)

Provincial

Linda Larson (BC Liberal)

