B.C. municipal election 2018: Keremeos
Candidates
To be announced.
Boundary
Keremeos is located in the Similkameen Valley, about 50 kilometres from Penticton and 30 kilometres from the Canada-U.S. border.
Population (2016)
1,502
History
Keremeos was the site of an Indigenous village when Alexander Ross, a fur trader, visited the place in 1813.
The site would later host a Hudson’s Bay Company post that was previously located at Cawston. That post would shut down in 1872.
A cattleranch and gristmill would be established by Barrington Price in 1877.
The Keremeos Land Co. would subsequently be founded in 1906, before the Great Northern Railway would arrive a year later.
Agriculture is the primary industry in Keremeos, though mining also contributes to economic activity.
Median total income of couple economic families with children (2015)/B.C. median
$94,976/$111,736
Political representation
Federal
Dan Albas (Conservative)
Provincial
Linda Larson (BC Liberal)
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.