June 25, 2018 1:00 am

B.C. municipal election 2018: Gibsons

Molly's Reach is seen in Gibsons, B.C. Wednesday, April 1, 2009. Molly's Reach was the resturant in the popular Canadian TV show "The Beachcombers. "

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Candidates

To be announced.

Boundary

Gibsons is located on B.C.’s Sunshine Coast, right across the Shoal Channel from Keats Island. It’s accessed via a ferry trip from Horseshoe Bay.

Population (2016)

4,605

History

The Squamish Nation was first to the Gibsons area, setting up a fishing village north of Gibsons Landing that was known as “Chek-welp.”

The village was abandoned after outbreaks of smallpox.

Ex-British naval officer George Gibson was the first European settler to the area. He established a homestead and asked others to follow him and build a community there.

Easier access to Gibsons came via the Union Steamship Company, starting in 1891.

Logging would become an industry in the area, and when that didn’t produce enough to support people, residents would turn to subsistence agriculture.

They would practise “stump farming,” which involved blasting tree stumps out of the groud to create land that could be farmed.

Gibsons would continue to grow with ferry service through the mid-20th century and it hasn’t stopped since then.

It served as the filming location for the long-running TV series “The Beachcombers.”

Median total income of couple economic families with children (2015)/B.C. median

$96,341/$111,736

Political representation

Federal

Pamela Goldsmith-Jones (Liberal)

Provincial

Nicholas Simons (BC NDP)

