B.C. municipal election 2018: Whistler

Candidates

To be announced.

Boundary

The Resort Municipality of Whistler is located along Highway 99 about 100 kilometres north of Vancouver, between Squamish and Pemberton.

Population (2016)

8,713

History

Prior to European settlement, the area that is now Whistler was the territory of Coastal Salish First Nations people, and served as a key waypoint for Indigenous traders between the Squamish and Lil’wat nations.

Later, prospectors, trappers and traders took up the route which became the Pemberton Trail linking the interior to Howe Sound, and in 1914 the Pacific Great Eastern Railway was built through the valley.

Several ski lodges were built in the area, and a small community at Alta Lake was established in the early decades of the 20th century, with logging and mining anchoring the local economy.

A small village at the current Creekside site was built, along with the first ski runs, in the 1960s, and Whistler first opened for skiing in 1966. However, prior to the 1970s, the area remained little more than a collection of ski cabins.

In 1975, the province of B.C. passed the Resort Municipality of Whistler Act, which opened the area to development. In 1977, the new municipality was given 53 acres of Crown Land to create a town centre, which rapidly began expanding.

Blackcomb Mountain opened in 1980 and the area grew to be one of North America’s premiere ski destinations; in 1998 Whistler and Blackcomb mountain merged under Intrawest corporation.

Vancouver and Whistler were officially awarded the 2010 Olympic Winter Games, which came with a major upgrade to the Sea to Sky Highway linking the community to Vancouver.

In 2016, U.S.-based Vail resorts bought the ski hills and associated business for $1.4 billion.

Median total income of couple economic families with children (2015)/B.C. median

$112,893/$111,736

Political representation

Federal

Pamela Goldsmith-Jones (Liberal)

Provincial

Jordan Sturdy (BC Liberal)