B.C. municipal election 2018: Comox
Candidates
To be announced.
Boundary
Comox is located on the east coast of Vancouver Island, just five kilometres away from Courtenay. Cumberland is located to the south.
Population (2016)
14,028
History
The Comox Valley was originally settled by the K’omoks First Nation, who lived there for thousands of years before European traders came looking for sea otter pelts.
Settlers came in 1862, starting farms and building a townsite in a K’omoks village.
That townsite would become a centre of activity in the Comox Valley, a region rich with agriculture and, today, a Canadian Forces base.
Median total income of couple economic families with children (2015)/B.C. median
$111,275/$111,736
Crime Severity Index (CSI) — 2016/B.C.
27.94 (-15.13)/93.63 (-0.71)
Violent Crime Severity Index (CSI) — 2016
24.25 (-6.23)/74.86 (-9.81)
Political representation
Federal
Rachel Blaney (BC NDP)
Provincial
Ronna-Rae Leonard (BC NDP)
