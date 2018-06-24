BC Municipal Election 2018

June 24, 2018 2:00 pm

B.C. municipal election 2018: Esquimalt

By and Global News

Esquimalt, B.C.

Garry Solyon
Candidates

To be announced.

Boundary

A township that’s a neighbour to B.C.’s capital, Esquimalt is located about four kilometres from downtown Victoria at the southern end of Vancouver Island.

Population (2016)

17,655

History

Esquimalt.” It’s an anglicized version of the Indigenous word “es-whoy-malth,” meaning “the place of gradually shoaling water.”

And it describes a community whose roots can be traced back to 4,000 years before European settlers arrived, when the Songhees and Esquimalt peoples were first to call the territory home.

Post-settlement Esquimalt would begin as an agricultural community before a naval base would be established there in 1865.

Today, CFB Esquimalt is the township’s biggest employer.

Median total income of couple economic families with children (2015)/B.C. median

$105,267/$111,736

Crime Severity Index (CSI) — 2016

No data available.

Political representation

Federal

Randall Garrison (NDP)

Provincial

Mitzi Dean (BC NDP)

