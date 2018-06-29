B.C. municipal election 2018: Salmo

Candidates

To be announced.

Boundary

You’ll find the Village of Salmo on the Salmo River in B.C.’s West Kootenay region. It’s located where the Crowsnest and the Nelson Nelway Highway meet.

Population (2016)

1,141

History

Salmo became a village in 1946, but its history is traced back to the 19th century, when mining activity was taking place in the Nelson area.

Mines would operate near Salmo, too, and forestry would also become an industry nearby.

But a number of mines would shut down after 1972.

Today, a number of people who work in Trail, Nelson and Castlegar live in Salmo.

Near Salmo is where you’ll find the Salmo River Ranch, which is home to the Shambhala Music Festival.

Median total income of couple economic families with children (2015)/B.C. median

$98,816/$111,736

Political representation

Federal

Wayne Stetski (NDP)

Provincial

Michelle Mungall (BC NDP)