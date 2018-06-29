B.C. municipal election 2018: Sidney
Candidates
To be announced.
Boundary
You’ll find Sidney at the north end of the Saanich Peninsula, about 23 kilometres north of Saanich.
Population (2016)
11,672
History
The Salish First Nation is estimated to have come to the Sidney region as long as 10,000 years ago.
Its European history began with exploration by the Royal Navy’s HMS Plumber in 1859.
The Sidney Channel and Sidney Island were named for Lt. Frederick William Sidney, and the Sidney townsite was set up in 1891.
A cannery industry came to life in Sidney with facilities that processed items such as clams, pears, peaches and oysters.
It would become an agricultural community as the 20th century arrived.
Median total income of couple economic families with children (2015)/B.C. median
$105,600/$111,736
Crime Severity Index (CSI) —2016
RCMP — municipal/B.C.
39.41 (0)/93.63 (-0.71)
RCMP — rural/B.C.
65.61 (-13.35)/93.63 (-0.71)
Violent Crime Severity Index (CSI) —2016
RCMP — municipal
25.58 (+0.16)/74.86 (-9.81)
RCMP — rural
66.73 (-37.90)/74.86 (-9.81)
Political representation
Federal
Elizabeth May (Green)
Provincial
Adam Olsen (BC Green)
