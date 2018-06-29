B.C. municipal election 2018: Sidney

Candidates

To be announced.

Boundary

You’ll find Sidney at the north end of the Saanich Peninsula, about 23 kilometres north of Saanich.

Population (2016)

11,672

History

The Salish First Nation is estimated to have come to the Sidney region as long as 10,000 years ago.

Its European history began with exploration by the Royal Navy’s HMS Plumber in 1859.

The Sidney Channel and Sidney Island were named for Lt. Frederick William Sidney, and the Sidney townsite was set up in 1891.

A cannery industry came to life in Sidney with facilities that processed items such as clams, pears, peaches and oysters.

It would become an agricultural community as the 20th century arrived.

Median total income of couple economic families with children (2015)/B.C. median

$105,600/$111,736

Crime Severity Index (CSI) —2016

RCMP — municipal/B.C.

39.41 (0)/93.63 (-0.71)

RCMP — rural/B.C.

65.61 (-13.35)/93.63 (-0.71)

Violent Crime Severity Index (CSI) —2016

RCMP — municipal

25.58 (+0.16)/74.86 (-9.81)

RCMP — rural

66.73 (-37.90)/74.86 (-9.81)

Political representation

Federal

Elizabeth May (Green)

Provincial

Adam Olsen (BC Green)