BC Municipal Election 2018

More
Politics
June 25, 2018 1:00 am

B.C. municipal election 2018: Highlands

By and Global News

Photo of Highlands, B.C.

District of Highlands
A A

Candidates

To be announced.

Boundary

Northwest of Victoria and south of Brentwood Bay is where you’ll find Highlands, at the southern tip of Vancouver Island.

Population (2016)

2,225

History

Highlands is a community in the Capital Regional District.

Previous censuses help to tell the story of a municipality that has grown steadily, from 1,094 people in 1991 to 2,225 in 2016.

Its largest age bracket is the 55- to 59-year-old group, followed by people aged 50 to 54 years old and then by individuals aged 60 to 64.

Median total income of couple economic families with children (2015)/B.C. median

$136,704/$111,736

Political representation

Federal

Alistair MacGregor (NDP)

Provincial

John Horgan (BC NDP)

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
bc municipal election 2018
Highlands
highlands civic election
highlands civic election 2018
highlands civic election results
highlands council
highlands election
highlands election 2018
highlands election candidates
highlands election candidates 2018
highlands election result
highlands election result 2018
highlands mayor
highlands municipal election candidates
highlands municipal election candidates 2018
highlands municipal election result
highlands municipal election result 2018

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News