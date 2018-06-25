B.C. municipal election 2018: Houston

Candidates

To be announced.

Boundary

Houston is located along the Bulkley River and the Yellowhead Highway in B.C.’s Northern Interior. It’s just under 80 kilometres from Burns Lake.

Population (2016)

2,993

History

Once traversed by the Wet’suwet’en people, Houston was not very well settled at the time that contact with Europeans happened. There weren’t many transport networks to the area.

History changed with the construction of the Collins Overland Telegraph Trail; that’s when non-Indigenous settlers started coming to Houston.

The trail was abandoned when a telegraphic line was established across the Atlantic Ocean, but those who worked on the trail remained in the Bulkley Valley in the hopes of becoming prospectors and finding other ways to support themselves.

The region was mapped heavily by Roman Catholic priest Father A.G. Morice, naming various locations by 1885.

A government surveyor would later report that there were plenty of natural resources to take advantage of.

The community kept growing, and in 1957, Houston was incorporated as a village. It later became a district municipality in 1969.

Median total income of couple economic families with children (2015)/B.C. median

$122,931/$111,736

Political representation

Federal

Nathan Cullen (NDP)

Provincial

John Rustad (BC Liberal)