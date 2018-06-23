B.C. municipal election 2018: 100 Mile House
Candidates
Boundary
Located in B.C.’s South Cariboo region, 100 Mile House can be found between the Rocky Mountain and Coastal mountain ranges.
Population (2016)
1,980
History
100 Mile House began as a stop along the Cariboo Wagon Road from Lillooet as gold rushers made their way to the region in the 1860s. The community was one of a number of points along the road that served as supply points for prospectors who were after gold.
Median total income of couple economic families with children (2015)/B.C. median
$92,928/$111,736
Political representation
Federal
Cathy McLeod (Conservative)
Provincial
Donna Barnett (Liberal)
