B.C. municipal election 2018: 100 Mile House

Candidates

To be announced.

Boundary

Located in B.C.’s South Cariboo region, 100 Mile House can be found between the Rocky Mountain and Coastal mountain ranges.

Population (2016)

1,980

History

100 Mile House began as a stop along the Cariboo Wagon Road from Lillooet as gold rushers made their way to the region in the 1860s. The community was one of a number of points along the road that served as supply points for prospectors who were after gold.

Median total income of couple economic families with children (2015)/B.C. median

$92,928/$111,736

Political representation

Federal

Cathy McLeod (Conservative)

Provincial

Donna Barnett (Liberal)