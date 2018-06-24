BC Municipal Election 2018

More
Politics
June 24, 2018 1:00 am
Updated: June 24, 2018 1:10 am

B.C. municipal election 2018: Colwood

By and Global News

The Fisgard lighthouse in Colwood.

City of Colwood
A A

Candidates

To be announced.

Boundary

At the southern tip of Vancouver Island, right next to Victoria, lies Colwood. Just to the north of the city is Langford, to its south, Sooke and Metchosin.

Population (2016)

16,859

History

Capt. Edward E. Langford named Colwood after his hometown in Sussex, England.

In the 19th century, it had a tannery, sawmill and shoe factory. Fort Rodd Hill, an artillery fort, was built in the area and would later become a national historic site.

Colwood is also home to Hatley Park, a property on Esquimalt Lagoon.

It’s a property that was bought by B.C. premier James Dunsmuir, and it’s the site where he built Hatley Castle, completing it in 1909.

Story continues below

The castle would later be purchased by the federal government as a naval training school and be established as Royal Roads Military College.

The college later came into B.C.’s hands and was re-dubbed Royal Roads University.

Numerous X-Men films were shot there as was Deadpool.

Median total income of couple economic families with children (2015)/B.C. median

$116,885/$111,736

Crime Severity Index (CSI) — 2016/B.C.

36.11 (-11.02)/93.63 (-0.71)

Violent Crime Severity Index (CSI) — 2016/B.C.

31.90 (-4.92)/74.86 (-9.81)

Political representation

Federal

Randal Garrison (NDP)

Provincial

Mitzi Dean (BC NDP)

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
bc municipal election 2018
Colwood
colwood council
colwood election
colwood election results
colwood election results 2018
colwood mayor
colwood municipal election
colwood municipal election 2018
colwood municipal election results
colwood municipal election results 2018

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News