B.C. municipal election 2018: Colwood

Boundary

At the southern tip of Vancouver Island, right next to Victoria, lies Colwood. Just to the north of the city is Langford, to its south, Sooke and Metchosin.

Population (2016)

16,859

History

Capt. Edward E. Langford named Colwood after his hometown in Sussex, England.

In the 19th century, it had a tannery, sawmill and shoe factory. Fort Rodd Hill, an artillery fort, was built in the area and would later become a national historic site.

Colwood is also home to Hatley Park, a property on Esquimalt Lagoon.

It’s a property that was bought by B.C. premier James Dunsmuir, and it’s the site where he built Hatley Castle, completing it in 1909.

The castle would later be purchased by the federal government as a naval training school and be established as Royal Roads Military College.

The college later came into B.C.’s hands and was re-dubbed Royal Roads University.

Numerous X-Men films were shot there as was Deadpool.

Median total income of couple economic families with children (2015)/B.C. median

$116,885/$111,736

Crime Severity Index (CSI) — 2016/B.C.

36.11 (-11.02)/93.63 (-0.71)

Violent Crime Severity Index (CSI) — 2016/B.C.

31.90 (-4.92)/74.86 (-9.81)

Political representation

Federal

Randal Garrison (NDP)

Provincial

Mitzi Dean (BC NDP)