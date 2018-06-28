B.C. municipal election 2018: Prince George
Candidates
To be announced.
Boundary
Prince George is northern B.C.’s biggest city.
Population (2016)
74,003
History
The Carrier First Nations were first to the Prince George area, and they were there for millennia before Europeans arrived.
Alexander Mackenzie was first to explore the region in 1793, but Simon Fraser established a fort in 1807.
It was named Fort George after King George III. The facility was first operated by the Northwest Company before it was merged with the Hudson’s Bay Company.
Fort George would see plenty of activity as forestry became a central industry in the area.
The Grand Trunk Pacific Railway would arrive in the area in 1913, and a townsite was established at the confluence of the Nechako and Fraser Rivers. This would become Prince George.
It’s not entirely certain why this name was chosen. Some say it was named for King George III, others say it was to differentiate it from Fort George and South Fort George.
Another story goes that it was named for the younger brother of King George VI.
Today, Prince George is an economic hub in B.C.’s north.
Median total income of couple economic families with children (2015)/B.C. median
$122,839/$111,736
Crime Severity Index (CSI) — 2016
RCMP — municipal/B.C.
154.39 (+5.68)/93.63 (-0.71)
RCMP — rural
53.62 (-20.42)/93.63 (-0.71)
Violent Crime Severity Index (CSI) — 2016
RCMP — municipal
145.31 (+8.55)/74.86 (-9.81)
RCMP — rural
34.34 (-48.90)/74.86 (-9.81)
Political representation
Federal
Bob Zimmer (Conservative)
Provincial
Shirley Bond (BC Liberal)
Mike Morris (BC Liberal)
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.