June 28, 2018 3:00 pm

B.C. municipal election 2018: Prince George

By and Global News

Prince George statue, landmark Mr PG

Candidates

To be announced.

Boundary

Prince George is northern B.C.’s biggest city.

Population (2016)

74,003

History

The Carrier First Nations were first to the Prince George area, and they were there for millennia before Europeans arrived.

Alexander Mackenzie was first to explore the region in 1793, but Simon Fraser established a fort in 1807.

It was named Fort George after King George III. The facility was first operated by the Northwest Company before it was merged with the Hudson’s Bay Company.

Fort George would see plenty of activity as forestry became a central industry in the area.

The Grand Trunk Pacific Railway would arrive in the area in 1913, and a townsite was established at the confluence of the Nechako and Fraser Rivers. This would become Prince George.



It’s not entirely certain why this name was chosen. Some say it was named for King George III, others say it was to differentiate it from Fort George and South Fort George.

Another story goes that it was named for the younger brother of King George VI.

Today, Prince George is an economic hub in B.C.’s north.

Median total income of couple economic families with children (2015)/B.C. median

$122,839/$111,736

Crime Severity Index (CSI) — 2016

RCMP — municipal/B.C.

154.39 (+5.68)/93.63 (-0.71)

RCMP — rural

53.62 (-20.42)/93.63 (-0.71)

Violent Crime Severity Index (CSI) — 2016

RCMP — municipal

145.31 (+8.55)/74.86 (-9.81)

RCMP — rural

34.34 (-48.90)/74.86 (-9.81)

Political representation

Federal

Bob Zimmer (Conservative)

Provincial

Shirley Bond (BC Liberal)

Mike Morris (BC Liberal)

