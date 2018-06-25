B.C. municipal election 2018: Gold River

Candidates

To be announced.

Boundary

Gold River is located almost in the centre of Vancouver Island, about 87 kilometres from Campbell River.

Population (2016)

1,212

History

The Gold River area was the home of the Mowachaht and Muchalaht peoples before gold panning brought Chinese miners to the area in the 1860s.

The Tahsis company started logging at the mouth of the river in the 1960s, building a pulp mill at that location in 1964.

Gold River became Canada’s first town completely powered by electricity in 1965, when it incorporated as a district.

It reincorporated as a village seven years later.

Gold River experienced a limited building boom in the 1980s with paper manufacturing, but it shut down in 1993. The mill closed entirely five years later.

The village has since become a tourism destination, with a number of its homes being bought up by Europeans.

Median total income of couple economic families with children (2015)/B.C. median

$109,312/$111,736

Political representation

Federal

Rachel Blaney (NDP)

Provincial

Claire Trevena (BC NDP)