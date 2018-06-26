BC Municipal Election 2018

June 26, 2018 4:00 am

B.C. municipal election 2018: Kitimat

By and Global News

Candidates

To be announced.

Boundary

Kitimat is located along the Kitimat River in B.C.’s north, about 60 kilometres from Terrace.

Population (2016)

8,131

History

The Kitimat Valley as first occupied by the Haisla First Nations, who are estimated to have been there for millennia.

Haisla members largely live in Kitamaat Village, which is located east of the district.

Europeans arrived between the late 1800s and early 1900s.

But Kitimat truly came into its own in the 1960s as proponents looked to build a dam and aluminum smelter.

Median total income of couple economic families with children (2015)/B.C. median

$138,799/$111,736

Crime Severity Index (CSI) — 2016

RCMP – municipal/B.C.

70.77 (+0.06)/93.63 (-0.71)

Violent Crime Severity Index (CSI) — 2016

RCMP – municipal

78.61 (-10.08)/74.86 (-9.81)

Political representation

Federal

Nathan Cullen (NDP)

Provincial

Ellis Ross (BC Liberal)

