B.C. municipal election 2018: Slocan

Boundary

Slocan is located at the southern end of Slocan Lake, about 70 kilometres north of Castlegar.

Population (2016)

272 (Statistics Canada warns people to be cautious about this data)

History

“Slocan.” It’s an Indigenous term that means to pierce, or to strike, referring to the way in which you strike at a salmon.

Silver strikes would lead to the establishment of Slocan near a number of ore-producing sites.

Slocan would soon become a hub of activity at the south tip of Slocan Lake, as people roamed saloons and hotels, and a railway brought miners, and the minerals they dug out of the ground.

Median total income of couple economic families with children (2015)

Not enough data.

Political representation

Federal

Richard Cannings (NDP)

Provincial

Katrine Conroy (BC NDP)