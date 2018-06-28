B.C. municipal election 2018: Princeton
Candidates
Boundary
Princeton is a town in B.C.’s Similkameen region, about 67 kilometres from Hope.
Population (2016)
2,828
History
The Similkameen people inhabited the area that encompasses Princeton. They mined ochre from mountainsides and traded it in Navajo and Blackfoot territory.
European exploration is dated back to 1812, when Alexander Ross arrived in the region.
But the establishment of the Canada-U.S. border at the 49th parallel would make a bigger difference, as it would require the Hudson’s Bay Company to find new fur trading routes.
The Dewdney Trail, which was built so that the British could establish its dominance over regions north of the U.S. as American prospectors poured in, reached the area that would eventually become Princeton in 1861.
That trail would later become known as Highway 3.
The Great Northern Railway would come to Princeton in 1909, then the Kettle Valley Railway would in 1915.
Princeton’s economy would grow with mining activity in the late 19th and the early 20th century. Copper, coal and gold would be mined there.
Forestry, too, would become a key economic driver, as wood would be needed for mines and railways.
Princeton was eventually named for a Prince of Wales in the 19th century.
Median total income of couple economic families with children (2015)/B.C. median
$119,040/$111,736
Political representation
Federal
Dan Albas (Conservative)
Provincial
Linda Larson (BC Liberal)
