B.C. municipal election 2018: Terrace

Boundary

Terrace is a city located at the confluence of the Skeena and the Kitsumkalum Rivers in B.C.’s central region.

Population (2016)

11,643

History

The site where Terrace would one day be situated was first home to a Tsimshian village.

Gold prospecting and fur trading would come to be prominent economic activities in the area between 1770 and 1900.

George Little would obtain land through pre-emption in 1905, and it would be located in what is known as Terrace today.

He gave some land over to the Grand Truck Pacific Railway, a move that helped to establish a railway station there.

Incorporated in 1927, Terrace would become a sawmill community until WWII. It would later become a distribution point for Kitimat, and serve as a wood processing site when the Canadian Cellulose Company was set up.

With its identity as a centre of forestry-oriented activity, Terrace would develop a reputation as the world’s cedar pole capital, as it produced over 50,000 every year, items that would serve as power and telephone poles.

Median total income of couple economic families with children (2015)

$122,368/$111,736

Crime Severity Index (CSI) — 2016

RCMP — municipal/B.C.

147.76 (+7.04)/93.63 (-0.71)

RCMP — rural/B.C.

74.89 (-6.95)/93.63 (-0.71)

Violent Crime Severity Index (VCSI) — 2016

RCMP — municipal/B.C.

134.82 (-5.69)/74.86 (-9.81)

RCMP — rural/B.C.

105.04 (+24.43)/74.86 (-9.81)

Political representation

Federal

Nathan Cullen (NDP)

Provincial

Ellis Ross (BC Liberal)