B.C. municipal election 2018: Vernon

Candidates

To be announced.

Boundary

Vernon is a city in B.C.’s Southern Interior. It’s located about 50 kilometres north of Kelowna.

Population (2016)

40,116

History

Vernon was once known as “Nintle-Moos-Chin” by the Syeelhwh people, a word that means “jumping over creek.”

It refers to BX Creek, and how it was possible to leap across it.

The first white settler to see the Okanagan Valley was David Stuart of the Pacific Fur Company in 1811.

The first white settler in the Vernon area, however, was Luc Girouard, who came in 1861.

He was followed by Forbes and Charles Vernon, who took into their possession a ranch once owned by Charles Houghton.

It was known as the Coldstream Ranch — today, the District of Coldstream bears its name, just as Vernon bears Forbes Vernon’s.

The Vernon town site was settled in 1867, in an effort to service ranches that were springing up around the region.

It was incorporated as a city in 1892, the same year a spur line known as the Shuswap and Okanagan Railway was finished, and it would become the biggest city in the Okanagan Valley for a time.

Median total income of couple economic families with children (2015)/B.C. median

$104,860/$111,736

Crime Severity Index (CSI) — 2016

RCMP — municipal/B.C.

156.99 (+18.68)/93.63 (-0.71)

RCMP — rural/B.C.

65.2 (+37.32)/93.63 (-0.71)

Violent Crime Severity Index (VCSI) — 2016

RCMP — municipal/B.C.

113.34 (+16.62)/74.86 (-9.81)

RCMP — rural/B.C.

24.03 (+36.30)/74.86 (-9.81)

Political representation

Federal

Mel Arnold (Conservative)

Provincial

Eric Foster (BC Liberal)