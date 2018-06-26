B.C. municipal election 2018: Ladysmith

Candidates

Boundary

Ladysmith is located on the southeast side of Vancouver Island, about 22 kilometres from Nanaimo and across the water from Thetis Island.

Population (2016)

8,537

History

First, Coast Salish peoples lived in the Ladysmith area.

Then came the miners.

Coal was discovered in the Wellington area and James Dunsmuir though Ladysmith Harbour would make a great port for shipping the material.

Miners settled near the harbour and travelled to work on the train.

Ladysmith was named to honour a Boer War battlesite in South Africa.

A mine explosion killed 32 men in 1909.

A miners’ strike followed in 1913, and the military crushed it.

As coal supplies were exhausted, logging became the main industry in Ladysmith.

Then it was oyster farming, which started up in the Great Depression.

Median total income of couple economic families with children (2015)/B.C. median

$115,712/$111,736

Crime Severity Index (CSI) — 2016

RCMP – municipal/B.C.

54.25 (-37.53)/93.63 (-0.71)

RCMP – rural/B.C.

80.53 (-5.39)/93.63 (-0.71)

Violent Crime Severity Index (CSI) — 2016

RCMP – municipal

40.74 (-27.89)/74.86 (-9.81)

RCMP – rural

103.24 (-21.56)/74.86 (-9.81)

Political representation

Federal

Sheila Malcolmson (NDP)

Provincial

Doug Routley (BC NDP)