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1 comment

  1. Try This
    June 3, 2026 at 11:49 am

    There are new training jets on the market. Why is the Canadian government waiting to get propeller planes for our iconic group? We can afford to sent billions to keep Ukraine fighting, and invest in unwanted battery powered submarines, but nothing to keep our signature aerobatics team flying. Liberal priorities are all screwed up.

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Canada

Snowbirds Alumni Association is fighting to keep the team flying

By Sania Ali Global News
Posted June 3, 2026 11:13 am
1 min read
Click to play video: '‘Keep the Snowbirds flying”'
‘Keep the Snowbirds flying”
A group of Snowbird alumni are hoping to keep the snowbirds in the air for a little while longer.
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Performing thousands of shows nationally and internationally for more than 55 years, the Canadian Snowbirds are a deep-rooted part of the country’s aviation history.

But that could all change by the end of this year.

The federal government recently announced Canada’s Snowbirds will be temporarily grounded after the 2026 season while the team transitions to a new aircraft.

The Snowbird Alumni Association is speaking up, saying that although they’re happy with the idea of a new aircraft, they’re worried that if grounded, the iconic Snowbirds may never fly again.

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Maryse Carmichael, a member the Snowbird Alumni Association says a “pause” on the program would be detrimental for “Canada as an incredible source of inspiration for the country at a time where we really need this inspiration and pride in the country.”

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Carmichael continues to say that a lengthy pause could also mean risking the experience and momentum that the team has built over decades. She says alternative routes should be considered.

To spread the word, the Snowbird Alumni Association has launched a campaign to keep the team in the air, calling it, ‘No-pause, keep the Snowbirds flying.’

The Alumni Association has proposed keeping the Snowbirds flying until about 2030 and wants to explore the possibility of operating with fewer aircraft during that period.

With the campaign launched, the group wants Canadians to contact their members of Parliament and voice their support and open up the discussion to making a change.

Sania Ali has more details in the video above.

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