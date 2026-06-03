Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew pushes back on latest U.S. tariff announcement

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Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew says he wants to see U.S. President Donald Trump reverse course as his administration rolls out new tariffs.

Kinew says Canada and the United States should be working together to strengthen both economies and bring down the cost of living.

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Speaking at an unrelated event in Winnipeg, Kinew said he wants to see the Trump administration back down from trying to attack Canada’s economy.

The U.S. has proposed a 10 per cent additional tariff on Canada and other countries after an investigation into forced labour in supply chains.

The new tariff would not apply to goods compliant under the Canada-U.S.-Mexico-Agreement on trade.

Kinew said that Canada has to stick up for itself when being attacked.

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“We don’t want to see any tariffs, and that’s why we’ve banned American booze from being sold in Manitoba,” he said Wednesday.