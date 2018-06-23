B.C. municipal election 2018: Canal Flats

Candidates

To be announced.

Boundary

Canal Flats is situated at the southern tip of Columbia Lake in the Kootenay region. It’s located about 83 kilometres from Cranbrook.

Population (2016)

668

History

The Ktunaxa Nation made their home in the area near Canal Flats for millennia before the village’s history began in the 1880.

Back then, William Adolphe Baillie-Grohman, an English game hunter, saw that the Kootenay River and the Columbia River system were only one kilometre apart.

He had an idea to divert flood waters from the Kootenay River into the Columbia so that land in the Creston area could be farmed.

Grohman was given 73,000 acres of land in the Creston and Kootenay Lake area in exchange for building a canal that would divert the waters.

After the project hit a snag with the federal government, construction on the canal began in 1887 with the labour of immigrant workers from China.

It was finished two weeks later.

Grohman would later establish a post office that received the name “Canal Flat” in 1913.

It’s not certain how it became Canal Flats, but it could have been a mistake that was made in highway signage.

Median total income of couple economic families with children (2015)/B.C. median

$113,408/$111,736

Political representation

Federal

Wayne Stetski (BC NDP)

Provincial

Doug Clovechok (BC Liberals)