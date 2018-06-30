B.C. municipal election 2018: West Kelowna

Candidates

To be announced.

Boundary

West Kelowna occupies the west bank of Okanagan Lake opposite from the City of Kelowna, and straddling Highway 97. The communities of Westbank, Glenrosa, Smith Creek, Shannon Lake, Rose Valley, Casa Loma and Lakeview Heights are all a part of West Kelowna.

Population (2016)

32,655

History

The Okanagan Valley was originally the territory of the Interior Salish people, and was settled by Europeans in the 1860s when the Hudson’s Bay Company arrived.

The Kelowna region boomed following the Second World War, partly due to a veteran resettlement program. As Kelowna grew, so too did the smaller communities on the west side of the lake.

Until 2007, they existed under rural governance, as a part of the Westside Electoral Area with three elected representatives sitting on the Regional District of Central Okanagan Board.

In a 2007 referendum, voters overwhelmingly chose to leave the electoral area, but narrowly rejected a possible amalgamation with the City of Kelowna by a vote of 5,924 to 5,582.

Initially, the community was called the Westside District Municipality, which was renamed to West Kelowna in 2009, and again in 2015 as the City of West Kelowna.

Median total income of couple economic families with children (2015)/B.C. median

$118,579/$111,736

Crime Severity Index (CSI) — 2016

RCMP – municipal/B.C.

61.96 (-15.05)/93.63 (-0.71)

Violent Crime Severity Index (CSI) — 2016

RCMP – municipal/B.C.

64.68 (-18.36)/74.86 (-9.81)

Political representation

Federal

Dan Albas (Conservative)

Provincial

Ben Stewart (BC Liberal)