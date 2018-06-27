BC Municipal Election 2018

June 27, 2018 4:00 am

B.C. municipal election 2018: Montrose

The Village of Montrose.

Candidates

To be announced.

Boundary

The Village of Montrose is situated along Highway 3B near Beaver Creek, close to the Canada-U.S. border.

Population (2016)

996

History

Montrose’s history isn’t traced as far back as many B.C. communities.

The village’s own account harks back to 1942, when a man named Leon Simmons wanted to develop a 220-acre area known as Woods Flats.

It was a site owned by C.M.S. Co., a company that would later become known as Teck Rescources.

The land was divided into lots, and slowly a community grew.

Montrose would be incorporated as a village in 1956.

Median total income of couple economic families with children (2015)/B.C. median

$130,688/$111,736

Political representation

Federal

Richard Cannings (NDP)

Provincial

Katrine Conroy (BC NDP)

