B.C. municipal election 2018: Montrose
Candidates
To be announced.
Boundary
The Village of Montrose is situated along Highway 3B near Beaver Creek, close to the Canada-U.S. border.
Population (2016)
996
History
Montrose’s history isn’t traced as far back as many B.C. communities.
The village’s own account harks back to 1942, when a man named Leon Simmons wanted to develop a 220-acre area known as Woods Flats.
It was a site owned by C.M.S. Co., a company that would later become known as Teck Rescources.
The land was divided into lots, and slowly a community grew.
Montrose would be incorporated as a village in 1956.
Median total income of couple economic families with children (2015)/B.C. median
$130,688/$111,736
Political representation
Federal
Richard Cannings (NDP)
Provincial
Katrine Conroy (BC NDP)
