B.C. municipal election 2018: Penticton

Candidates

To be announced.

Boundary

Penticton is a city in the Okanagan, located at the southern end of Okanagan Lake and the northern end of Skaha Lake. It’s south of Summerland and Naramata.

Population (2016)

33,761

History

The Penticton area has been the home of the Syilx peoples for as long as seven millennia.

European fur traders would arrive in the Okanagan region in the 1800s.

The word “Penticton” means “a place to stay forever” in the Interior Salish language.

Thomas Ellis would take up that message in 1865, becoming Penticton’s first European settler, and distinguish himself for cattle ranching.

After retirement, he sold off a good share of his land holdings, and they became Penticton.

For a time, it wasn’t easy to access Penticton. But that changed in 1910, with the announcement that it would become the headquarters for the Kettle Valley Railway, linking it with the Kootenays and opening up new parts of B.C. to fruit grown in the area.

Growth in Penticton accelerated after the Second World War, and it would become a city in 1948.

The city would gain fame around the world after the Penticton Vees won the 1955 World Ice Hockey Championships, beating the Soviet Union.

Today, Penticton is a major destination for vacationers and those who love a nice glass of wine.

Median total income of couple economic families with children (2015)/B.C. median

$105,856/$111,736

Crime Severity Index (CSI) — 2016

RCMP — municipal/B.C.

145.92 (+2.70)/93.63 (-0.71)

RCMP — rural/B.C.

79.55 (-0.59)/93.63 (-0.71)

Violent Crime Severity Index (CSI) — 2016

RCMP — municipal/B.C.

87.92 (-16.92)/74.86 (-9.81)

RCMP — rural/B.C.

25.93 (-25.77)/74.86 (-9.81)

Political representation

Federal

Richard Cannings (NDP)

Provincial

Dan Ashton (BC Liberal)