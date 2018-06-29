B.C. municipal election 2018: Saanich
Candidates
To be announced.
Boundary
Saanich is located about four kilometres north of Victoria on the southern end of Vancouver island.
Population (2016)
114,148
History
The Saanich Peninsula was once roamed by wildlife such as mammoths and great bison.
Then the WSÁNEC First Nation lived there, making a home at a village known as STÁUTW, or Tsawout.
Fort Victoria would be established in the 1840s, and Europeans started to settle the peninsula.
Settlers would start farming the land, and businesses such as the Prairie Tavern would be established in the mid-19th century.
The first school would come to the peninsula in 1864, and the Saanich Fair would be held at that site before it started being held in Saanichton in the 1870s.
Median total income of couple economic families with children (2015)/B.C. median
$122,029/$111,736
Crime Severity Index (CSI) — 2016/B.C.
40.16 (-5.64)/93.63 (-0.71)
Violent Crime Severity Index (VCSI) — 2016/B.C.
33.29 (-16.15)/74,86 (-9.81)
Political representation
Federal
Elizabeth May (Green)
Provincial
Rob Fleming (BC NDP) — Victoria-Swan Lake
Lana Popham (BC NDP) — Saanich South
Andrew Weaver (BC Green) — Oak Bay-Gordon Head
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.