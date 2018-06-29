BC Municipal Election 2018

June 29, 2018

B.C. municipal election 2018: Saanich

By and Global News

Saanich, with Cadboro Bay in the foreground.

Wikimedia Commons user Keefer~4commonswiki
Candidates

To be announced.

Boundary

Saanich is located about four kilometres north of Victoria on the southern end of Vancouver island.

Population (2016)

114,148

History

The Saanich Peninsula was once roamed by wildlife such as mammoths and great bison.

Then the WSÁNEC First Nation lived there, making a home at a village known as STÁUTW, or Tsawout.

Fort Victoria would be established in the 1840s, and Europeans started to settle the peninsula.

Settlers would start farming the land, and businesses such as the Prairie Tavern would be established in the mid-19th century.

The first school would come to the peninsula in 1864, and the Saanich Fair would be held at that site before it started being held in Saanichton in the 1870s.

Median total income of couple economic families with children (2015)/B.C. median

$122,029/$111,736

Crime Severity Index (CSI) — 2016/B.C.

40.16 (-5.64)/93.63 (-0.71)

Violent Crime Severity Index (VCSI) — 2016/B.C.

33.29 (-16.15)/74,86 (-9.81)

Political representation

Federal

Elizabeth May (Green)

Provincial

Rob Fleming (BC NDP) — Victoria-Swan Lake

Lana Popham (BC NDP) — Saanich South

Andrew Weaver (BC Green) — Oak Bay-Gordon Head

