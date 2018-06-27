B.C. municipal election 2018: North Vancouver (District)

Candidates

Boundary

All around the City of North Vancouver is where you’ll find the district, whose boundaries stretch west to east from around Capilano River Regional Park to the Indian Arm.

Population (2016)

85,935

History

Opportunities for logging first drew settlers to the North Vancouver area, a region first occupied by the ancestors of the Squamish, the Tsleil-Waututh and the Musqueam peoples.

Pioneer Mills was established in 1862; it was bought by Sewell P. Moody in 1872, and the Moodyville settlement was named for him.

The North Shore would come to be known as North Vancouver in 1886.

But it would later split apart, with the City of North Vancouver breaking off to form its own municipality in 1907.

Median total income of couple economic families with children (2015)/B.C. median

$156,971/$111,736

Crime Severity Index (CSI) — 2016

RCMP — municipal/B.C.

44.95 (+12.57)/93.63 (-0.71)

RCMP — rural (stat shared with City of North Vancouver)/B.C.

134.54 (+2.11)/93.63 (-0.71)

Violent Crime Severity Index (CSI) — 2016

RCMP — municipal

19.11 (-28.37)/74.86 (-9.81)

RCMP — rural

74.71 (-21.83)/74.86 (-9.81)

Political representation

Federal

Terry Beech (Liberal) — Burnaby North-Seymour

Pamela Goldsmith-Jones (Liberal) — West Vancouver-Sunshine Coast-Sea to Sky Country

Jonathan Wilkinson (Liberal) — North Vancouver

Provincial

Bowinn Ma (BC NDP) — North Vancouver-Lonsdale

Ralph Sultan (BC Liberal) — West Vancouver-Capilano

Jane Thornthwaite (BC Liberal) — North Vancouver-Seymour