B.C. municipal election 2018: North Vancouver (District)
Candidates
To be announced.
Boundary
All around the City of North Vancouver is where you’ll find the district, whose boundaries stretch west to east from around Capilano River Regional Park to the Indian Arm.
Population (2016)
85,935
History
Opportunities for logging first drew settlers to the North Vancouver area, a region first occupied by the ancestors of the Squamish, the Tsleil-Waututh and the Musqueam peoples.
Pioneer Mills was established in 1862; it was bought by Sewell P. Moody in 1872, and the Moodyville settlement was named for him.
The North Shore would come to be known as North Vancouver in 1886.
But it would later split apart, with the City of North Vancouver breaking off to form its own municipality in 1907.
Median total income of couple economic families with children (2015)/B.C. median
$156,971/$111,736
Crime Severity Index (CSI) — 2016
RCMP — municipal/B.C.
44.95 (+12.57)/93.63 (-0.71)
RCMP — rural (stat shared with City of North Vancouver)/B.C.
134.54 (+2.11)/93.63 (-0.71)
Violent Crime Severity Index (CSI) — 2016
RCMP — municipal
19.11 (-28.37)/74.86 (-9.81)
RCMP — rural
74.71 (-21.83)/74.86 (-9.81)
Political representation
Federal
Terry Beech (Liberal) — Burnaby North-Seymour
Pamela Goldsmith-Jones (Liberal) — West Vancouver-Sunshine Coast-Sea to Sky Country
Jonathan Wilkinson (Liberal) — North Vancouver
Provincial
Bowinn Ma (BC NDP) — North Vancouver-Lonsdale
Ralph Sultan (BC Liberal) — West Vancouver-Capilano
Jane Thornthwaite (BC Liberal) — North Vancouver-Seymour
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.