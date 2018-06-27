B.C. municipal election 2018: Nanaimo
Candidates
Boundary
Nanaimo is located on southeastern Vancouver Island, right across the water from Gabriola Island. It’s situated between Nanoose Bay and Ladysmith, and is just over 100 kilometres from Victoria.
Population (2016)
90,504
History
The Snunéhymuxw people were first to the Nanaimo area, occupying parts such as Nanaimo Harbour, the Nanaimo River and Departure Bay.
Then coal would be discovered, and miners with the Hudson’s Bay Company would arrive in 1852.
A fortress, known as the Bastion, would be erected the following year.
For almost 100 years, coal would drive Nanaimo’s economy as an estimated 50 million tonnes of it would be taken out of the ground.
After the Second World War, Nanaimo would become a more modern city.
Mayors who would have a heavy influence on the area’s history include Peter Maffeo and Frank Ney, who dressed as a pirate and inaugurated bathtub races in 1967.
Median total income of couple economic families with children (2015)/B.C. median
$105,788/$111,736
Crime Severity Index (CSI) — 2016
RCMP — municipal/B.C.
111.51 (+9.96)/93.63 (-0.71)
RCMP — rural/B.C.
55.55 (+3.85)/93.63 (-0.71)
Violent Crime Severity Index (CSI) — 2016
RCMP — municipal
68.70 (+1.84)/74.86 (-9.81)
RCMP — rural
31.21 (-0.29)/74.86 (-9.81)
Political representation
Federal
Sheila Malcolmson (NDP)
Provincial
Leonard Krog (BC NDP) — Nanaimo
Doug Routley (BC NDP) — Nanaimo-North Cowichan
Michelle Stilwell (BC Liberal) — Parksville-Qualicum
