B.C. municipal election 2018: Campbell River

Candidates

To be announced.

Boundary

Campbell River is located on the east coast of Vancouver Island and just west of Quadra Island. It’s about 53 kilometres from Courtenay.

Population (2016)

32,588

History

First Nations knew of the plentiful salmon runs in the Campbell River for many years before Europeans first arrived in the area in 1792.

Europeans arrived again between 1859 and 1861; it was at this time that the Royal Canadian Navy sent Capt. Richards of HMS Plumper to survey the area, and it was then that Campbell River received its name after Dr. Samuel Campbell, a surgeon aboard the ship.

Logging drove European settlement in Campbell River, and as time went by, it also began to attract fishermen who wanted to catch Tyee salmon, which weighed over 30 lbs.

Campbell River grew further in the 1950s with the opening of a pulp and paper mill which closed in 2010.

The biggest non-nuclear explosion in history happened in Seymour Narrows in 1958 when dynamite blew up Ripple Rock, a marine hazard known for causing shipwrecks.

Median total income of couple economic families with children (2015)/B.C. median

$109,312/$111,736

Crime Severity Index (2016) — municipal/B.C.

102.80 (+9.27)/93.63 (-0.71)

Violent Crime Severity Index (2016) — municipal/B.C.

74.86 (-9.81)/74.86 (-9.81)

Crime Severity Index (2016) — rural/B.C.

100.62 (-4.69)/93.63 (-0.71)

Violent Crime Severity Index (2016) — rural/B.C.

54.46 (-35.96)/74.86 (-9.81)

Political representation

Federal

Rachel Blaney (NDP)

Provincial

Claire Trevena (BC NDP)