B.C. municipal election 2018: Abbotsford

Boundary

Located in B.C.’s Fraser Valley, Abbotsford sits south of the Fraser River, across from communities including Mission and Hatzic. Langley Township is its neighbour to the west, Chilliwack its neighbour to the east. Abbotsford shares a southern border with the United States; it is where the Sumas border crossing is located.

Population (2016)

141,397

History

Some of the earliest residents of the Abbotsford region settled around the Fraser River. Initially hunter-gatherers, they ended up staying close to the river as they didn’t have to venture far for shelter or food.

Early peoples who lived in the Fraser Valley were known as the Sto:lo, or the “People of the River.” Smallpox would wipe out two-thirds of the Sto:lo in 1782, the very same year they would first make contact with Europeans. Sto:lo would subsequently be displaced from their lands and moved to reserves.

Then, news that gold was discovered in the Fraser River brought a rush to Sto:lo land in 1858.

That same year, Britain’s Royal Engineers were invited to settle in the area. One of them, John Cunningham Maclure, looked upon the Matsqui Prairie and said, “this is the promised land.”

With a right of way granted to the Canadian Pacific Railway (CPR), the stage was set to establish a town centre. Maclure suggested that the place be named after his friend Harry Abbott, western superintendent of the CPR.

Thus was born the Village of Abbotsford. The village would join with the District of Sumas to create the District of Abbotsford in 1971.

Then, in 1995, it joined with the District of Matsqui to become the City of Abbotsford.

Median total income of couple economic families with children (2015)/B.C. median

$105,490/$111,736

Crime Severity Index (2016) – municipal/B.C.

86.34 (-0.68)/93.63 (-0.71)

Violent Crime Severity Index (2016) – municipal/B.C.

83.37 (-1.08)/74.86 (-9.81)

Political representation

Federal

Ed Fast (Conservative) — Abbotsford

Jati Sidhu (Liberal) — Mission-Matsqui-Fraser Canyon

Provincial

Mike de Jong (BC Liberal) — Abbotsford West

Simon Gibson (BC Liberal) — Abbotsford-Mission

Darryl Plecas (Independnet) — Abbotsford South