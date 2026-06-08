Metro Vancouver enters Stage 3 water restrictions as snowpack melts a month early

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Stage 3 water restrictions are in effect across Metro Vancouver.

These measures are largely in place due to the First Narrows Crossing, a water supply pipe from the Capilano and Seymour reservoirs, being out of service since last fall.

This has been offline due to work on a section of the Stanley Park Water Supply Tunnel project and Metro Vancouver says they need to protect water pressure, especially for emergencies.

The First Narrows Crossing is expected to be back in service at the end of July and water restrictions will be reassessed then, according to Metro Vancouver.

In addition, the mountain winter snowpack is now gone — a month earlier than normal.

Reservoirs are currently at typical levels, but they are expected to draw down much earlier than usual, due to the lack of snowpack combined with warm and dry weather.

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2:21 Metro Vancouver implementing Stage 3 water restrictions

Stage 3 restrictions:

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All lawn watering is prohibited.

Trees, shrubs, and flowers can be watered at any time using a water container, drip irrigation, or hose with spring-loaded nozzle. Sprinklers and soaker hoses are prohibited.

Vegetable gardens can be watered at any time.

Pools, hot tubs, and decorative water features, such as fountains, cannot be filled or topped up.

Vehicles and boats cannot be washed at home except to clean windows, lights, mirrors, licence plates, and boat engines for safety. They may be washed at a water-efficient commercial car wash.

Washing surfaces like driveways and sidewalks is prohibited except for health and safety reasons or to prepare a surface for painting.

Non-residential properties are subject to similar restrictions on lawn and garden watering, as well as filling and topping up decorative water features, and washing surfaces. Filling/topping up pools and hot tubs can be done with an operating permit.

Watering at golf courses and sports fields is reduced, but operators can still water to protect these private and public assets.

Water play parks may operate if they have user-activated switches.

In each case, residents are encouraged to check with their local jurisdiction to confirm requirements or permits per their local bylaws.

Water restrictions do not apply to the use of rainwater, grey water, or any forms of recycled water.